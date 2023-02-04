Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Punjab, Bilal Afzal visited the site of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling project as a follow-up to his last visit as per the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling is the project of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab). Provincial minister was briefed about the development of the project by the technical team of PCBDDA and the official contractor of the project. CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, senior officials of CBD Punjab, NLC and Nespak were present during the briefing session. During the visit, Bilal Afzal said “My today’s visit is in regard to the directions by Caretaker CM Punjab to visit the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling site after every three days. I am pleased to see that CBD Punjab has taken the development pace to new heights and the project will be completed as per the prescribed timeline. Our aim is to open all the roads before PSL to accommodate citizens of Lahore and especially cricket fans”. The construction work is being carried out in three shifts. The slabbing of the underpass is 50% completed and the transfer of WASA pipelines is completed. Soon CBD Punjab will start leveling for asphalt of roads.