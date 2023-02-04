Share:

KARACHI-Careem, the pioneer of ride hailing in Pakistan, recently partnered with Fly Jinnah, a newly launched private airline for domestic flights in Pakistan, to expand its corporate portfolio Careem for Business (C4B).

Under the partnership, Careem will be providing hassle-free mobility solutions to 100+ Fly Jinnah employees across major cities of Pakistan. As a start, Careem will be providing 11 cars on a monthly basis with 24/7 operations as well as bigger vehicles (hiace and hijets) for the airline’s crew members, including captains and cabin crew.

The partnership also presents exclusive offers for Careem and Fly Jinnah customers in forms of marketing activities including free tickets and free airport rides. Commenting on the collaboration, Country Head Careem Pakistan, Feroz Jaleel stated: “We are extremely happy to partner with Fly Jinnah to address the mobility needs of their colleagues by providing top quality services as well as enhanced experience. As Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people, we will continue to partner with players in different industries to better assist them in providing safe, convenient and hassle-free mobility.”

‘Careem for Business’ is the corporate services portfolio of the company, offering cost-effective and hassle-free mobility solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as conglomerates. Currently, Careem for Business is offering services to various corporate clients including: Jazz, K-Electric, Daraz, Telenor, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Nestlé, Haleeb Foods, Afiniti, and PTCL, helping their employees easily commute to and from work every day.

Careem has also added a carpooling feature, dedicatedly catering to its corporate clientele. The carpooling service includes a pool of cars, in which colleagues in one organization living in proximity will get an optimized route in their daily commute from their homes to and from offices daily. This feature has enabled the working segment of society to minimize travel and fuel costs while reaping the benefits like door-to-door pick and drop services, automated processing, and dedicated focal person and enjoy a safe, secure, and hassle-free ride from the corporate fleet.