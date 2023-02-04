Share:

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches increased by 1.15 percent in January 2023, as total cement despatches during January 2023 were 4.005 million tonnes against 3.960 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of January 2023 were 3.587 million tonnes compared to 3.409 million tonnes in January 2022, showing an increase of 5.24%. Exports despatches however declined by 24.13% as the volumes reduced from 551,006 tonnes in January 2022 to 418,067 tonnes in January 2023.

In January 2023, north based cement mills despatched 2.892 million tonnes cement, showing an increase of 6.08% against 2.726 million tonnes despatches in January 2022. South based mills despatched 1.113 million tonnes cement during January 2023 that was 9.74% less compared to the despatches of 1.234 million tonnes during January 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.857 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in January 2023, showing an increase of 5.32% against 2.712 million tonnes despatches in January 2022. South based mills despatched 730,703 tonnes cement in local markets during January 2023 that was 4.92% more compared to the despatches of 696,468 during January 2022.

Exports from north based mills increased by 156.54% as the quantities increased from 13,727 tonnes in January 2022 to 35,215 tonnes in January 2023. Exports from south reduced by 28.74% to 382,852 tonnes in January 2023 from 537,279 tonnes during the same month last year. During the first seven months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 25.769 million tonnes that is 17.97% lower than 31.416 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 23.617 million tonnes against 27.474 million tonnes during same period last year, showing a reduction of 14.04%. Export despatches were also 45.40% less as the volumes reduced to 2.152 million tonnes during the first seven months of current fiscal year compared to 3.942 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 19.378 million tonnes cement domestically during the first seven months of current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 15.29% than cement despatches of 22.875 million tonnes during July 2021-January 2022 period. Exports from north increased by 9.98% percent to 613,289 tonnes during July 2022-January 2023 period compared with 557,615 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by north based mills reduced by 14.69% to 19.992 million tonnes during first seven months of current financial year from 23.433 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by south based mills during July 2022-January 2023 period were 4.239 million tones, showing reduction of 7.83% over 4.599 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south declined by 54.53% to 1.539 million tonnes during July 2022-January 2023 period compared with 3.384 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by south based mills reduced by 27.63% to 5.778 million tonnes during first seven months of current financial year from 7.983 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association emphasized about the continued political instability since last many months and its serious effects on economy. He mentioned that we are facing several challenges due to non-opening of letter of credits for coal, spare parts and other consumable items required for the smooth running of the plants. Government must ensure that letter of credits are opened on timely basis to avoid any supply disruptions and closure of factories.