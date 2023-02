Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The meeting of the District Rehabilitation and Training Committee of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Department Bahawalpur held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar. Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Manager Sanatzar Tahira Hafeez, Social Welfare Officer Noorul Ain, Asghar Shaheen, and special persons participated in the meeting.