ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor ul Amin Mengal visited police lines headquarters Peshawar and Yadgar-e-Shuhada, informed a police spokesman on Friday. They offered Fateha for the martyred souls and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar. IGP Islamabad said that, we as a nation are indebted to the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs.

The history of the police is full of eternal sacrifices for the safety of our country and the nation, cowardly terrorist actions cannot lower the morale of the police personnel. The officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made endless sacrifices, which will never go in vain.

They laid down their life for the country by playing a key role in counter-terrorism along with security agencies while protecting the motherland.