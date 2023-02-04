Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a 7-member committee has been formed to determine the convalescent patients in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) in Lahore. Member Punjab Mental Health Authority Dr Saad Bashir Malik would be the chairman of the committee along with Dr Altaf Qadir, Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi of KEMU, Associate Professor SIMS Dr Samaira Qamar, Associate Professor LGH Dr Faiza Athar, senior clinical psychologist SIMS Ms Aasia Manzoor and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health as members.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department have issued a notification in this regard.

The committee would examine the under-treatment patients to determine their fitness and possible discharge by conducting a patient audit at the hospital. The committee would also be authorised to recommend financial support to the families of convalesced patients and the Social Welfare and Baitul-Maal Department and other law enforcement agencies would be competent to extend necessary support to the committee for the rehabilitation of the patients.

The ED PIMH would ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the committee. The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized that rehabilitated patients have the right to return to their homes.

He said that it’s not appropriate for recovered patients to remain in a hospital setting with other patients and that their families should provide care for them as their priority after recovery is to be reunited with their loved ones. The chief minister also assured that efforts would be made to discharge convalescent patients promptly to facilitate their transition back to family life.