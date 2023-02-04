Share:

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir resolved on Friday to end menace of terrorism for restoration of lasting peace.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited the Peshawar Police Lines blast site and met with police officers and men.

The COAS appreciated the bravery and contribution of KP police and law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism. He said, “The KP police was one of the bravest and had fought as a frontline force against terrorism”.

He also appreciated the high morale of KP police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the police martyrs who had laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.