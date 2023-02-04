Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Dilwash Stadium at Fort Derawar to review the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally. On this occasion, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Managing Director (MD) Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Aitzaz Anjum, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Faisal, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and other relevant officers were present.

The commissioner inspected the track, arrangements at Dilwash Stadium, traffic route management, security plan, parking, food court, and handicraft stalls. He directed to complete all the arrangements on time. The commissioner reviewed the construction work of Kunde Bridge and ordered for early completion.