PESHAWAR - The government and non-government actors consign in a consultation to improve the legislative and policy reforms and streamline tobacco control regulation as a priority for sustainable tobacco control and a smoke-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tobacco Control Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised a one-day joint consultative session in Peshawar on the existing and required policy and resource framework on tobacco control, which was attended by government departments, Health officials, academia, and civil society organisations, according to a release issued here on Friday.

Tobacco-related diseases kill more than 160,000 people in Pakistan each year, according to published data. The prevalence of smoking is significant, with 20.3% of adults consuming tobacco products daily. Pakistan too faces the issue of rising youth smoking prevalence (10-14 years old). In Pakistan, 10.7% of the youth population smokes, and two out of every five smokers began smoking before the age of 10, while the total economic costs of smoking in Pakistan, including direct costs related to health care expenditures, costs of treating tobacco-related disease, and indirect costs, exceed 143 billion rupees ($891 million) annually.

“Tobacco-caused diseases have emerged as one of the largest health challenges, but the good news is that we know what it takes to save millions of lives,” Special Secretary of Health Abid Ullah Kaka Khel remarked while addressing the participants. In the coming years, the Health Department will expedite the implementation of the MPOWER package of proven tobacco control techniques and create evidence to support tobacco control.”

“The Ministry is committed to controlling the harmful impact of tobacco use on public health and strengthening existing laws and regulations regarding tobacco advertising and promotion,” said Dr Saira Kanwal, Project Coordinator Tobacco Control Cell Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. This includes a prohibition on smoking in public places and limits on all forms of tobacco advertising.”

Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Human Rights), Zainab Naqvi, and Ali Sher emphasised the importance of their offices in upholding the existing legislation and policy frameworks in their respective districts. The officials stressed the importance of comprehensive provincial law that permits district administrations to adopt effective tobacco control measures.