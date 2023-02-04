Share:

In the aftermath of the Peshawar bombing, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan issued a strongly worded statement regarding the challenge of terrorism in the country. Particular emphasis was placed on the need for the Afghan government to extend its support in weeding out terrorist factions given that extremist violence increased exponentially in Pakistan ever since the Afghan Taliban took over. The demise of the ceasefire between the government and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also added to this but the fact of the matter remains, we can no longer maintain a passive position when hundreds of our people are dying. We need proactive measures to be taken against this and we need them now.

The stern statement issued by the FO is an indication of our thinning patience with the lack of progress being made on this front. In the last few years, terrorism has returned with a vengeance in Pakistan—KP and Balochistan in particular. This massive surge of violence has been accompanied by a 108 percent rise in fatalities as well. It took us years to finally subdue terrorism to such a point that it was not the primary concern of the country but now, present circumstances would suggest that we have digressed. But why is that so, and how have regional actors not reacted with immediacy to this menace?

There is no denying that the TTP—perhaps Pakistan’s most active terrorist organisation—has strong ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban who have now assumed governance of Afghanistan. Ever since we have seen the organisation become more prominent. The federal government initiated talks and ultimately, a ceasefire was agreed upon but all this progress went down the drain when the ceasefire ended on November 28, 2022, and violent attacks became more frequent. This was a concern that we had highlighted from the get-go, and the Afghan government made countless reassurances not only to us but to the international community that it would act to extinguish terrorism from the region but so far, we have seen matters get worse only.

It is fair for our FO to ask Afghanistan about the countless promises made of extending a helping hand with terrorism and question its sincerity considering that no real effort has been made as of yet. In the meantime, hundreds of people are dying, thousands of families have been altered forever and millions of people have been left feeling unsafe in their own country. Only this fact demands a revaluation of the stance the government has taken in this matter.