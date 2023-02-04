Share:

MARDAN - According to sources, alleged corruption occurred in many projects in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s Tehsil Municipal Administration Office (TMA) Mardan.

Sources said that the dancing lights in Bacha Khan Chowk are a 5-year project in which LeD lights have been substituted for sodium lights, with a 20-watt difference between the two. The installed lights are subpar and turn off every other day.

According to sources, during the audit, it was revealed that the audit section had written in the letter to the local government that lights or cable could not be installed without the inspection of an electrical engineer, but the TMA authorities allegedly paid 30 million rupees to the contractor and only 40 lights were installed. The alleged corruption occurred in the Rs 21 crore rupee tender for the construction of 29 funeral prayer sites, sources added.

The sources also informed that a contractor allegedly filed a letter to the local government secretary stating that he won the award for Bala Garhi Janaza-Gah (funeral prayer place) but did not complete the work owing to a lack of cash. He stated that later on, he came to know that the entire amount of the funeral prayer place had been allegedly withdrawn without any work.

The TMA also paid the contractor million rupees for the transformer repair and allegedly released million rupees to the same contractor’s brother to instal approximately 200 water dispensers in mosques, however, the contractor only installed about 30 dispensers and the remainder are missing.

However, when this correspondent contacted the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan through WhatsApp n December 30, 2022, he shared a letter which was delivered to the Chief engineer of the Local Council Board (LCB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 30, 2022. The letter requested the visit of the Assistant engineer (electrical), LCB for inspection and verification of pending products so that the work on sites could be completed.

TMO, on the other hand, has not responded to allegations of corruption in various projects in the TMA Mardan.