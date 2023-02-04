Share:

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor ul Haq, on Friday directed officials to ensure infallible security in the opening ceremony besides matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition to be commenced from February 13 in Multan. Chairing a meeting at Police Lines here, the CPO instructed police personnel to get the route clear for the arrival of teams and to extend unerring security to teams, its management and spectators. He said that a comprehensive traffic management plan should be devised for the uninterrupted flow of vehicles and to refrain citizens from inconvenience. SSP Operations, Syed Ali, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Huma Naseeb, SP Gulgasht, Ali Raza Joya, DSPs and SHOs concerned attended the meeting.