ISLAMABAD - The speakers at a seminar have said that the current challenges offer a chance to seriously re-examine Pakistan’s economic situation.

They were speaking at a seminar ‘Challenges for Pakistan’s Economy and the Way Forward’ organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) in Islamabad. The speakers included Federal Board of Revenue’s former chairman, Shabbar Zaidi; Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Vice-Chancellor, Dr Nadeem-ulHaque; former Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif; CASS Economic Affairs and National Development Director, Dr Usman W Chohan. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Mujahid Anwar Khan was the guest of honour.

CASS Research Assistant Zahra Niazi, who moderated the proceedings, said that Pakistan was beset with unprecedented economic crisis, with reserves fast-depleting, exports and remittances declining, inflation surging, unemployment rising, rupee depreciating and business production decreasing threatening the country’s financial stability and the well-being of its people.

Root Cause of Economic Crisis In Pakistan

Discussing the root causes of the economic crisis in Pakistan, Shabbar Zaidi pointed out that the most significant issue was the high import bill and weak export base. He argued that labour was expensive and inefficient, and the absence of women in the labour force was also a significant challenge. he said that the current rate of 25% inflation could become uncontrollable if emergency measures were not taken to curtail import bills, reduce energy bills by shutting all businesses and shops by 6:30 pm and cut administrative costs.

Dr Nadeem-ul-Haque said that the International Monetary Fund was supposed to be a ‘ladder of the last resort’, for Pakistan, but it had become its ‘goto first option,’ with the country availing 23 IMF programmes in the last 75 years.

While sharing the IMF’s latest global economic outlook, Haroon Sharif said that Pakistan was not the only country reeling from the pain of rising inflation and economic meltdown but the question was how other countries were handling their financial crises.

Sharif said that countries such as Dubai and Qatar have international financial centres where local laws were not implemented; rather, they had a separate set of laws. “Countries create corporate spaces with no government interference, which gives confidence to the private sector. Pakistan needs to minimise government’s involvement and build trust with businesses for reviving the economy and moving on a path of progressive growth.

Highlighting the crises engulfing emerging economies, Dr Usman W Chohan believed that even countries that did well during the Covid-19 pandemic were struggling in the postCovid-era and that there were generalisable global worries to which Pakistan was no exception.

CASS President Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan said that Pakistan not only lost its industrial base in the 70s following the nationalisation policy which led to de-industrialisation in the country, harming human resource development and eventually leading to high dependence on imports.

He emphasised that a consistent industrial policy could only achieve economic stability. He said that there was an urgent need for broad-based national consensus on a long-term and viable economic recovery plan. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Mujahid Anwar shared that CASS was conceived to raise awareness on aerospace issues and develop Pakistan’s research capacity in this domain. He said that more research on pragmatic solutions was needed in every sector but underscored that any solution for the country’s progress would need to start by looking within to bring about positive change.