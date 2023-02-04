Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while approving the new traffic plan has asked the officers concerned to ensure implementation of laws in letter and spirit and strict action against violators. While presiding over the meeting of the District Traffic Management Board here at his office on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioner City, officers of District Police, Traffic Police and Anti-Encroachment to make coordinated efforts in removing the soft encroachment from city roads and streets.a