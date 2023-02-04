Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat held a Darbar here at Police Lines on Friday to address the problems being faced by the district’s policemen at the earliest.

On the occasion, prayers were also offered for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in Jannah and early recovery of those who were injured during the attack on Peshawar’s Police Line mosque.

The DPO said that the doors of his office always remained open for the cops to get their legitimate issues resolved without any delay.

He listened to the problems of jawans and issued orders on the spot to solve them instantly. He said that a number of initiatives were being taken for the welfare of the police personnel and in this regard, work on the new police mess and residential buildings would be started soon.