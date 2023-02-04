Share:

MIRPURKHAS-A large number of taxi drivers took out a procession in Jhuddo town in protest against recent hike in the price of petroleum products. The protesters marched on roads carrying banners and placards and raising slogans against the federal government before converging on town committee office where their leaders made speeches condemning the government for dealing a serious blow to their livelihood.

They said that the recent rise in POL prices had hit hard their small-scale business. The federal government had devastated the country economically by increasing prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities periodically. The rise in the rates of construction materials had brought all development activities to a halt while owners of parking stands for taxis, buses and vans had increased their rent, they complained. They demanded the federal government immediately withdraw the recent hike in the fuel prices and also reduce prices of essential commodities. Police later dispersed the protesters. Sindh governor has taken strict notice of the health department’s decision to shift emergency and cardiac wards from old Mirpurkhas civil hospital building to the newly-built district headquarters facility and written a letter to secretary of health in this regard.

Inflation due to

Imran govt

policies: JUI-F leader

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah has said that the country is going through a difficult period due to political and economic crisis.

“The inflation is due to the Imran government policies. If PDM did not send Imran home, the country’s security would have been at stake,” he said while speaking to media at a seminary in Thatta.

He said: “The effects of terrorism are high, how did the bomber reach Peshawar mosque?”

“Negotiations with TTP were also initiated by Imran Khan’s government. Such decisions cannot be made by four or five people, as such decisions should be made in the Parliament. First, it should be decided whether there should be negotiations or not,” he said.

This is a national problem, what should be the nature of negotiations. A joint session should be called, and there should be a one-point agenda, whether the militant elements can be talked to or not, the political leader said.

He further said that the prices of dollar, gold, and petrol had been skyrocketing. The question is why this is happening, seventy years of debt is on one side and three and a half years is on the other side which is high in view of low time period. The people of the country wants to help, but in order to do so, they need to take the permission from the IMF, he observed.