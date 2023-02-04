Share:

Pakistan is facing one of the worst financial crises at this time. The exchange rate, inflation, and the hike in prices have had a deeply adverse impact on the segment of society that survives on a fixed income. On top of it, the energy crises during the harshest winter season have added to the suffering. But it did not stop there since the latest adversity came in the shape of increased prices for the import of used clothes. The Landa Bazar items for the winter season will now be expensive and out of reach for poor people.

In these hard times, businessmen and the financial elite of the country need to step up. Real estate companies in particular should participate in activities of corporate social responsibility. One example is companies like AAA Associates which started campaigns and activities to alleviate the suffering of the people in the past. These campaigns included ration campaigns in Sindh, flood relief packages, sehri, iftar campaigns, and women empowerment activities.

Real estate companies looking to start corporate social responsibility activities can pool in for winter clothing items. Or they can even lend a hand to the importers of Landa Bazar items. However, it will be a small effort because Pakistan is a country of 220 million people but it can still alleviate the suffering of a lot of people. Pakistan’s business community has always played an active role in relief during economic crises and natural disasters and the current situation warrants another intervention.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.