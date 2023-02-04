Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has forwarded a request to the High Court of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide services of judicial officers to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections of Provincial Assemblies. The meeting in the electoral watchdog chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja was informed that a letter has also been written in this regard. The Commission decided that the meeting of the Election Commission will be held on Tuesday in which the Chief Secretary and IGs of Punjab will give briefing on the elections, law and order situation regarding upcoming general elections of the Provincial Assemblies and by-elections of the National Assembly. The commission also decided that a consultative meeting with political parties on the code of conduct would be held on Thursday.