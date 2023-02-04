Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, on Friday, said that government was mulling over teachers’ licensing in the province for ensuring employment opportunities and legal protection. The minister while speaking at the International Teachers’ Conference, at Government Elementary College of Education said that candidate would be able to get grade-16 job after acquiring teacher’s license and it would be a sign of a teacher’s professional quality and significance. The conference aimed at providing an opportunity for healthy discussion and suggestions for further improvement of the teacher training sector was attended by people from the education sector. The conference was informed that the Sindh government was working on a plan to start a Master’s degree program for teacher trainers in collaboration with Oxford University and social organisation Durbeen and consultation with all stakeholders has begun.

The education minister said that the problem of shortage of teachers in government schools has been solved while there was a need to improve the training and quality of newly recruited teachers. To carry out the constitutional obligation of ensuring free and quality education and developing education sector, civil society and all other stakeholders would be taken along, Sardar Shah said. He thanked the representatives of Oxford University and Durbeen and said that the support and guidance in the Master’s degree program for teacher trainers will further improve this profession.

He said that Sindh has inclusive, life skill base and pluralistic curriculum while a program has been started to make teachers training institutes across Sindh more active.