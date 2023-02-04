Share:

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should not participate in the by-polls of the National Assembly taking place next month.

He said this while meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said the Election Commission of Pakistan should give the date of the elections after looking at the law and order situation of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while mentioning that PDM should not contest the by-polls.

Sources said the PM said all parties should adopt a unified point of view on the issue of the economy and elections.