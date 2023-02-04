Share:

KARACHI-As part of their ongoing flood relief efforts, Indus Earth Trust [IET] and Coca-Cola Pakistan inaugurated a solar-powered water filtration system at Ali Muhammad Jokhiyo village in Thatta and donated water containers with wheels to the women in the community making access and transportation of clean drinking water easier for the people of Thatta.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President of Coca-Cola Pakistan, and the community leaders of Ali Muhammad Jokhiyo village inaugurated the innovative water filtration system and distributed water containers to the women in the community. Coca-Cola employees and representatives from Bond E Shams and Tayyaba Organisation were also present at the occasion and shared a meal with the people of the community. This project is a continuation of Indus Earth Trust and Coca-Cola’s efforts to provide over 1000 flood affected households with food, shelter, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities, access to clean drinking water, and hygiene kits. “The impact of the floods will continue to be felt for a long time to come. As partners of Pakistan, we at Coca-Cola have been working with the government and non-profit organizations to provide immediate relief and support access to safe drinking water and sanitation for vulnerable communities.” said Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President of Coca-Cola Pakistan. Shahid Sayeed Khan, Founder, and CEO of Indus Earth Trust spoke at the inauguration about the fundamental human right to access clean drinking water. “This solar-powered filtration system enabled by the team at Coca-Cola Pakistan and innovated by Bondh E Shams will make a significant difference in the lives of the people of this community and the surrounding communities as it filters over 10,000 litres of water daily. Such partnerships reflect IET’s motto of ‘Development with Dignity’, through which it has been serving the people of Sindh and Baluchistan for over 20 years.” Last year, The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, provided a grant of USD 250,000 to CARE International which supported immediate relief efforts with essential supplies.