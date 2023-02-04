Share:

Yesterday, the FBR put out reminders for international travellers to be mindful of the imposed limits on the foreign currency that can be carried while taking a flight out of Pakistan. The rules themselves are not new, this has been in place for a while, but it was interesting to note that the FBR is also advertising that the Afghanistan limit is different compared to the rest of the world. Any passenger travelling from Pakistan via a flight can normally take up to $5000 or equivalent in another currency, but the foreign exchange going to Afghanistan has been limited to $1000 only.

This is probably for the best considering the volume of outflows we have seen from Afghanistan after the US withdrawal. Stopping this unmitigated flow is important. However, it is a little naïve to expect that controlling foreign currency going through air travel actually even solves a substantial portion of the issue. A large part of the forex currently leaving Pakistan for Afghanistan is through the land borders, and often it goes through grey or black channels where the government has no oversight. Those that are trying to get dollars to Afghanistan are not always using flights. What is the state’s plan to stop this outflow?

But even if we consider this to be an effective policy, there are still questions that prop up as a result of this announcement. Primary among them is that there has been no announcement of any lower limit for allowing the currency to pass through undeclared. Would travellers also have to declare the foreign currency if the amount is insignificant? This is something that should be clarified when the policy is announced or advertised.

It is clear that greater checks and balances need to be in place on the outflow of foreign currency, but it is unclear if the FBR’s attempts even begin to scratch the surface of this structural problem.