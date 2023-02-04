Share:

Education is an important tool that is very useful in everyone’s life. Education is what separates us from other living beings on earth. A child must receive an education so as to develop social awareness, increased knowledge, better decision-making skills, and proficiency in work, thus becoming a better citizen.

All the people of a country must be educated in many circumstances, but they are not able to get it. Maybe, if this education is free, then the country will be a developed country that will take it in the right direction. Only through education can we make our dreams come true. Without education, we cannot give new conditions and direction to life and we cannot achieve anything. Nowadays it is the need of the time to earn a living for which it is very important for you to be educated. Today’s generation cannot do well without education. So, you must achieve an education.

HAFSA SOHU,

Karachi.