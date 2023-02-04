Share:

PESHAWAR - A large number of policemen including senior officers offered the Friday prayers at the mosque in Police Lines while investigators have found the helmet, shoes as well as more specimen of the suicide bomber.

Fateha was also offered for the departed souls of those martyred in Monday’s attack.

An official said that a woman had also been taken into custody and her DNA samples have been collected to find if the bomber belonged to the same family. CCPO Ijaz Khan told journalists that evidences had been sent to a laboratory and that joint investigation teams were probing the incident from all angles including finding the perpetrators who sent the bomber.

The pictures of the old mosque shared with media showed there were no pillars in the main hall to provide support. The roof caved in due to the shock after the blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with senior officials visited the mosque at the police lines where he was briefed by the CCPO about the incident.