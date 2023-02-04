Share:

Some elements and public health protection organizations in Pakistan are advocating for the Government to burden the documented tobacco sector with health levy, instead, of exploring ways to harness the revenue potential offered by eliminating illicit trade and bringing it under the tax net. These organizations urged the Government to impose a health tax on tobacco primarily to curb consumption and additionally to open a revenue stream. However, every time when the price increase, a sizable chunk of smokers switch to cheaper illicit brands, sold openly at a price range of 20 to 40 rupees, contrary to the regulatory price of 71 per pack.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has estimated that the share of illicit cigarettes in Pakistan ranged between 37.6 percent and 40 percent. It demonstrated that over 180 brands violated minimum tax and minimum price, causing a Rs 80 billion annual loss to the national exchequer. This shift of consumption towards illicit cigarettes will also lead to failure to meet the revenue target from the tobacco sector.

In order to reduce the economic and social harm of cigarettes, it is necessary to take strict action against those who sell cigarettes below the government’s fixed price across the country.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.