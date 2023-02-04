Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was a habitual liar. PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan, while reacting to PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s statement against PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that PTI and lies were two sides of the same coin. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s international reception is hurting PTI. The PTI standing on for eign funding cannot mislead the nation,” she said.

She maintained that Imran Khan used to go abroad under diplomatic immunity and hide in the Pakistani embassies. “Upon knowing Imran Khan’s vision, foreign leaders and diplomats did not even like to meet him,” she contended. Senator Palwasha Khan said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had restored the reputation of Pakistan in a short period of time. “The world acknowledges the vision of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” She added.