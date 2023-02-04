Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced the "Jail Bharo Movement."

Addressing the nation on Saturday, he said that the members of the PTI and its supporters were being targeted in revenge activities. "We are not afraid of arrests," he said.

Imran Khan, while hitting out at the government over the economic crisis, said that those who came to power through conspiracy have ruined the country. "The imported government has no roadmap for the country's progress," he added.

The PTI chairman said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar first threatened the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and now he has bowed down before the international lender.