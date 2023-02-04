Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police continued crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses. Special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, the Islamabad capital police constituted Special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital.

Following these directions, Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.

Islamabad capital police officials are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in a professional manner. Citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules.