LAHORE - Jaffar Brothers won the 6th Premier Super League title after beating Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) by 13 runs in the final played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Model Town. Jaffar Brothers, batting first, set a target of 157 runs with Hunain Shabbir scoring 39 and M Salman 31. Asif Imran dismissed five players. In reply, PCAA were restricted to 143 runs. Mubashir Ali struck 36 and Ahsan Bajwa 32. Rehan Zulfiqar and Hasnain dismissed three players each.

Hunain Shabbir was named player of the final. National team fielding coach Abdul Majeed was the special guest. Chief organiser Faheem Mukhtar Butt congratulated Jaffar Brothers. Mubashir Ali of PCAA was named best batsman and player tournament, Saifur Rahman of PCAA and Abdul Tawab of Jaffar Brothers best bowlers of the tournament, Ali Butt of AMT best wicketkeeper and Adnan Butt of Netsol best fielder.