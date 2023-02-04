Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of Education opened a 3-day “Kashmir Cultural Festival” here Friday, marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday, February 5.

The major objective of the festival is to promote Kashmir cause through a cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The main features of the festival included Kashmiri Artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk crafts, Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs, Kashmiri folk paintings, photo exhibition on Kashmir, Kashmiri cuisine, screening of video documentaries on Kashmir, Kashmir musical evening, stage drama on Kashmir, promotional stalls to promote Kashmir cause and display of banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause. Farina Mazhar, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, address the opening ceremony, condemned atrocities being committed by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).