PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Manzoor Afridi, has taken over the portfolio of his ministry.

His staff welcomed him and introduced themselves at his Civil Secretariat Peshawar Office on Friday. He has also started visiting his subordinate departments and offices and receiving briefings. Manzoor Afridi initially visited the Labor Department, where he was greeted warmly by Secretary Labour.