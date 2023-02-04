Share:

Newspapers have different sections containing infotainment, entertainment, sports etc. In that list, one of them is titled, “classified” having so many sub-titles according to stakeholder needs. Among them is also seen “Lost and Found”. It is a section in which public belongings are mentioned. There may be various subjects mentioned in another similar list, having the title “Lost but not found”.

For the readers’ interest, some may be followed as under “True democracy”, “good governance”, “welfare state” (as envisioned by the founder of the nation), “unity”, ”discipline”, “transparency”, “accountability for everyone”, and chiefly “Jinnah’s Pakistan” that is currently miles away from his vision and teachings.

DR. SYED QAMAR ABBAS,

Karachi.