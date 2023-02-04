Share:

LAHORE - Mahatir Muhammad and Ahtesham Humayun have reached the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 boys U-18 singles and doubles final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman beat M Sohaan Noor/Waleed Humayun 6-1, 6-1 while Ahtesham Humayun/Salaar beat Hamza Jawad/Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-2. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-4. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan/Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-1 while Amir Mazari/Nabeel Qayum beat M Uzair/ Arsalan 4-2, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat M Shayan Afridi 5-3, 5-3 and Razik Sultan beat M Junaid 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hajra/ Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0. Today (Saturday), all finals will be played. Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R) Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest while tennis players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.