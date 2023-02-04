Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday had meetings with party’s ex-MPAs from Lahore and members of the social media team in his new role as chief organizer of the party.

Chairing a meeting of the party’s social media team from Lahore division, she urged the youth to play a role in cleaning the filth from the social media. Maryam urged the youth to use social media to promote positive attitude and constructive thinking among people as she invited them to become part of the PML-N’s social media team. She advised them to promote facts and truth by showing a mirror to those spreading lies. The PML-N leader also called for ending division in the society by increasing the spirit of unity.

Maryam termed the last four years’ rule of the PTI ‘the years of dark dictatorship’ during which brother was made to fight against brother. “Imran Khan made the homes, friends and families fight each other. The decency and civili-ty to speak was taken away,” she observed, adding that the PML-N, on the other hand, believed in decency, tolerance and moral values.

She alleged that a mentally sick person sat on the seat of the prime minister who made lying and abusing a national culture. She advised the youth to inculcate the spirit of tolerance and brotherhood in the society and adopt a democratic and Islamic way of dialogue. “Don’t consider those people enemies who differ with you”, she advised members of the social media team.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif met former members of Punjab Assembly from Lahore and asked them to play an active role in solving the problems of the people of their constituencies.

Party’s Lahore president Malik Saif Khokhar and exMPAs Ghazali Salim Butt, Bilal Yasin, Malik Waheed, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Bau Akhtar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghoub, Hafiz Mian Nauman, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Colonel Retired Tariq, Habib Awan, Akhtar Hussain Badshah attended the meeting. MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik also called on Maryam Nawaz Sharif separately.