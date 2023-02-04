Share:

Two titles each for Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) and Abdur Rehman (SICAS) in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Saturday.

SNGPL’s Ahtesham Humayun played outstanding tennis against Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi to win the boys U-18 final by 6-3, 7-5. The final was a treat to watch as both the players exhibit their prowess throughout the final and displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques, but Ahtesham held his nerves and succeeded in winning the thrilling encounter by 6-3, 7-5. “I worked really hard for this event and now I am looking forward to represent my country in ATF and ITF junior events.”

In the boys U-16 finals, Ahtesham Humayun continued to shine and succeeded in completing the brace of titles after thrashing young Asad Zaman by 6-1, 6-0. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman got w/o against Ahtesham Humayun/M Salaar.

In the boys U-14 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Amir Mazari 2-6, 6-4, 13-11 to clinch the title. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Amir Mazari and Nabeel Qayum beat Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Ali Rizwan 5-3, 3-5, 10-6. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Razik Sultan 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles finals, SICAS’ Abdur Rehman/Hajra beat Shayan Afridi/Junaid Khan 5-3, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Shayan Afridi beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-0.

Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R), Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the occasion as chief guest while the guests of honour were Imran Ayub Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, Col Asif Dar (R), Col Arif Malik (R), Mr. Haider from USA, Naseem Ahmed, players, their families and tennis lovers.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has thanked Millat Tractors Private Ltd for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game as the junior players of Punjab and Pakistan have started excelling at Asian level and it was the result of consecutive support of such generous sponsors, who are playing vital role in the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan.