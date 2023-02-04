Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in Friday’s National Assembly proceedings, voiced concerns over the recent wave of terrorism and called for restoring peace in the country through cohesion and harmony besides establishing good relations with all the regional countries.

The MPs in the debate on the ‘fight against terrorism’ strongly condemned the Peshawar suicide attack and stressed the need to form a joint strategy to uproot this menace once for all.

A religio-political party MNA, taking part in the discussion, said this recent attack at a mosque in Peshawar had saddened the whole nation. “We can bring peace in the country only through cohesion and harmony,” he said. He said we should establish good relations with all the regional countries.

According to him, all political factions need to make a unified policy to deal with the surge in acts of terrorism. MNA Naz Baloch from the treasury benches, on her turn, raised serious concerns over the recent surge in the acts of terrorism. She said the entire nation shares the grief of the victim families. She called for a unified approach to steer the country towards peace and stability. The House passed the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021. It also adopted some amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of the business of the House.

Two bills ‘The National Skills University Bill’ and ‘Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Bill, 2023’ were laid before the National Assembly. The house saw a very thin presence throughout the proceedings.