PESHAWAR - Speaking to media after checking on the condition of Police Lines bomb victims at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi, stated on Friday that the entire nation was working together to eliminate the threat of terrorism and the sacrifices of police martyrs and injured wouldn’t be in vain.

According to Faisal Kundi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million for each deceased and Rs 0.5 million for each injured in the blast. He further stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had visited LRH and inquired about the injured’s health.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Faisal Kundi visited various wards and met with injured police officers. He also urged the hospital management to give all casualties the finest medical care possible.

He promised that the victims’ families would not be abandoned in their hour of need and that every form of assistance would be provided to them. Mr Kundi further expressed hope that the PTI leadership would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on February 7 in Islamabad.