Total six matches were decided on Saturday in the National Challenge Cup 2023 played at different venues in the country.

In the day's first match in Quetta, Nimso and Paca stood on 1 goal each which ended up in a draw. For Nimso, Ali Raza scored a goal while Manan scored a piece for Paca.

In the day's second match in Bahawalpur, Ashraf Sugar Mills was defeated by the hands of Pakistan Railway by y 0-1. Railway's Asmat Khan scored a match-decider goal.

In the day's third match in Faisalabad, Masha United clinched Klash Mills by 1-0. Nadeem remained the only goal scorer for Masha United.

In the day's fourth match in Lahore, HEC and Wapda remained goalless which resulted in a draw.

In the day's fifth match in Rawalpindi, KRL banged POF by 2-0. Duo, Iftikhar and Waheed scored the goals in additional minutes.

In the day's six match in Peshawar, PAF outclassed WSTC by 4-0. From PAF, Samad, Essa, Mansoor and Faisal scored a goal which turned the scorecard into a quartet.