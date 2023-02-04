Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has not increased the fee for the machine-readable passport, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that rumours spreading on social media about an increase in the pricing for machine-readable passports were baseless.

It said the federal government had approved the issuance of e-passports, however, there has not been a hike in fee for the machine-readable passport. The fee for the passports remains unchanged, the Interior Ministry said.

Due to rumours about the hike in passports fee, a large number of applicants swarmed the passport offices to get the document.

The authorities announced that the delivery time for the passports had been affected due to the rush.

The normal passport will now be delivered in 21 working days, urgent in 7 working days and fast track in 4 working days.