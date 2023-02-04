Share:

LARKANA-Some unidentified armed persons riding on motorcycles gunned down on Friday a youngman in Larkana city, in the limits of Darri Police Station of Larkana district. The incident is said to be the outcome of an old dispute on matrimonial, police report said.

According to police reports, some unknown armed men riding on motorbike attacked near Gharo Bungalow, Station Road Larkana city on Arif Ali Abbasi, Incharge central Store of CMC Hospital Larkana. He was riding on a motorcycle along with a person namely Zubair Mirjat, after offering Juma prayer on the way to CMC Hospital Larkana, the armed men attacked them by firing indiscriminately, that killed them on the spot. The attackers escaped from the scene, police said.

However, the police reached the spot and took the dead body into its custody and later the dead body was given back to heirs after the postmortem at CMC Hospital Larkana. Darri Police Station of Larkana city has registered a case against the killers. Further investigations are underway.