Comes down hard on rulers saying govt busy in victimization of PTI, PML-Q leaders instead of focusing on economic crisis.

ISLAMABAD - The treasury members in the Senate on Friday strongly protested over what they called the derogatory remarks of Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem against lady lawmakers and others, forcing him to withdraw his words.

Speaking on a point of public importance, the Leader of the Opposition came down hard on the government for alleged political victimisation of political rivals by the rulers. During the course of proceedings, the opposition staged walkout from the House against alleged victimisation of PML-Q leadership and other opposition members. Dr Waseem Shehzad passed the remarks while referring to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s two daughters as they went to meet their father behind the bars instead of going to school. He wondered, how could such a behaviour be defended and those who do so, must be ashamed of themselves.

Leader of the opposition also made reference to other PTI senior members Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Azam Swati, alleging their daughters faced humiliation at the hands of policemen when their residences were raided. However, his remarks triggered noisy protest from the treasury members, mainly lady lawmakers, who resumed their seats only after he twice announced to withdraw his remarks and said he felt sorry to the daughters of the politicians who face such behaviours for no fault of theirs.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while trying to restore order in the House said that Leader of opposition had withdrawn his remarks and apologized too. “Please now you take your seats. I have also expunged the remarks.” He also asked the Leader of Opposition to desist from using such remarks against lady members. The opposition leader alleged that how could the state play the role of a mother, when constitutional rights would be denied to its citizens. Grilling the government for focusing on the opposition and silencing their voices, he said that respect could only be commanded and that by force you could not win that. “Imran Khan, his supporters and the nation are on one page and their resolve could not be undermined by such tactics,” he said.

On the government’s narrative on terrorism, he said Peshawar blast left Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in bloodbath and badly affected the police department but the rulers tried to play politics on that too instead of expressing solidarity. He continued that immediately after the blast, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa issued statement that elections could not be held in such a situation, as Dr Shahzad claimed they were afraid of both Imran and elections. He insisted that there was only one way forward and that was to hold elections, as already 90 days period in the run up to elections had begun. Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio of PPP rose to condemn the remarks of the opposition leader and termed it unacceptable at all and highly shameful. He charged PTI had disgraced political values and set a new trend while referring to Imran Khan’s remarks last year that Maryam Nawaz should not take his name again and again, lest it anger her spouse. At this, several treasury members chanted slogans of shame, shame. Earlier, after the question hour, PML-Q Senator, belonging to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi group, castigated the government for targeting its rivals instead of dealing with grave economic challenges and the menace of terrorism. He also came down hard on the caretaker chief minister Punjab, alleging their reservations about him turned true, as he was after his party leadership. He alleged that even family members of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi were being victimized, including his two sons and their spouses. He also cited the way Sh. Rashid Ahmad was arrested.