Share:

LAHORE - In yet another letter written to Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman, Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan has urged him to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly to end the constitutional crisis. Accusing the governor of violating the constitution, the PA speaker said that it had been explicitly stated in Article- 105 of the constitution that the governor shall appoint a date for elections after the dissolution of a provincial assembly. Referring to Article-224 (2), Sibtain Khan said that it was also clear that elections to the provincial assembly should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly. Earlier, in three separate letters written to the Election Commission, the PA speaker, and the ex-CM Sardar Usman Buzdar two days back, Punjab governor had maintained that he was not bound by law to give election date as he had not signed the summary regarding dissolution of the Punjab Assembly under clause (3) of Article 105 of the Constitution. The matter is now pending in the Lahore High Court for decision.