Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Taekwondo team has reached Dubai to participate in the coveted 10th Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo (G-2) Championship to be played at Sheikh Zayed Sports City. The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has selected talented players in the national squad for this international level event including South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan, Shahzeb, Hamza Saeed, Mazhar Abbas, Sinan Ashfaq, Arbaaz Khan, while among the women players, the 4th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo gold medalist Naqsh Hamdani and Fatima Al-Zahra are part of the squad. Ashfaq Ahmed is manager of national squad while Master Yusuf Karami is the head coach, Shahzad Muhammad Asif as coach and Faisal Butt is accompanying the squad as trainer of the team.

Player Haroon Khan is upbeat, saying that the players are fully prepared for the coveted Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship. “The participation in the international event will improve our game further and increase our experience during the championship. It will also help us collaborate with world players to discuss with our contemporary players and professional coaches from other countries, which will be beneficial for us in the future.” Hamza Saeed said that they are not complacent and will not take any fight as easier.

They are only focused to play with fighting spirit, only carrying the spirit of victory for the country and God willing, they will give good results to the nation. Female taekwondo player Naqsh Hamdani said that their urge is to win medals for Pakistan in the championship. PTF President Col Waseem Janjua (R) and CEO Omar Saeed have provided all possible facilities for the preparations of the events, she added.