Share:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to enhance multidimensional bilateral cooperation in political, economic, commercial, defense, and education domains.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry in Colombo.

They discussed the whole range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to close friendly relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation at various international forums including the United Nations and SAARC.

Hina Rabbani Khar congratulated Foreign Minister Sabry on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence.