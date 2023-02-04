Share:

What gunpowder did for war the printing

press has done for the mind.

–Wendell Phillips

Gunpowder is a mixture of potassium nitrate, sulfur and charcoal. When combined together, these materials burn rapidly and explode as a propellant. This technology was discovered by Chinese monks in the 9 century during their quest for a life-extending elixir. The key ingredient, potassium nitrate, had been used in their culture for centuries before as well but only for medicinal purposes. It was found to be incendiary and was immediately applied to warfare. Through the Mongols, the use of gunpowder spread to the rest of the world. It reached the Middle East by the 13 century but the problem with gunpowder then was that all ingredients had to be measured properly in order for the mixture to ignite properly and explode. This required knowledge of the materials to that the perfect formula could be devised and once it was, gunpowder was considered to be a major landmark technological development in armaments.