Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, on Friday organised a two-day event to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The ceremony began with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the success of the freedom struggle. On the first day of the festival, students from across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmiri leaders, and civil society representatives participated in large numbers while over 300 students from 15 schools participated in various competitions.

The participants of the event carried the flags and banners of Pakistan and Kashmir while the children were holding placards depicting the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.