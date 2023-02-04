Share:

Police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel started fighting with each other when they faced the issue of a lack of accommodation.

Sources said the senior officers put the two forces in such a situation due to inadequate accommodation arrangements. The incident took place at the Secretariat.

Before the incident, FC’s officials (almost 1,000) were moved from an open area to a secured place amid the rising terrorist attacks in the country. The FC personnel went to the Secretariat police station where a number of police officials are already residing. The policemen declined to leave their barracks and said they had not received any letter in this regard.

Sources said the FC personnel clashed with the police and the two sides came to blows. Later, a superintendent of police (SP) arrived at the police station and ordered policemen to leave the barracks. Things were normalized after some time.