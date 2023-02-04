Share:

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) secretary general Farhat ullah Babar on Saturday invited applications for issuance of tickets to candidates willing to contest by-poll on 31 constituencies of the National Assembly (NA).

The applicants have been directed to send in the applications with a bank draft worth Rs40,000 in the name of the president PPPP by Feb 12. Punjab and KP candidates need to send their particulars to Zardari house, Islamabad, while the candidates from Sindh and Balochistan should send their duly filled applications to Bilawal House, Karachi.