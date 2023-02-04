Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 262.35 points, a negative change of 0.64 percent, closing at 40,471.16 against 40,733.51 points the previous day. A total of 105,053,350 shares were traded during the day as compared to 124,087,701 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.181 billion against Rs 6.120 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 116 of them recorded gains and 182 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hub Power Company with 7,912,174 shares at Rs.67.03 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 7,490,206 shares at Rs 3.72 per share, and Dewan Motors with 5,698,000 shares at Rs.14.45 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.00 per share price, closing at Rs.5,364.00 whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs.47.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,795.00.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.145.35 per share closing at Rs 1,792.65 followed by Sapphire Textile with Rs 80.00 decline to close at Rs.1,020.00.