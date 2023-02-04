Share:

The Punjab Food department in a crackdown against hoarders on Saturday recovered over 66,000 kgs of hoarded flour in different raids in Rawalpindi, Punjab.

In order to provide relief to the citizens, the food department is monitoring the stocks by its tracking system.

As per details, the deputy director food department in different raids on godowns in Rawalpindi recovered over 66,000 kgs of hoarded wheat flour.

Cases have been registered against six people and sealed a flour mill. The recovered wheat flour will be provided to the masses at the government’s fixed rate, the deputy director said.

Earlier, the Punjab food department decided to check the flour mills’ record amid the intense wheat shortage.

As per details, the food department asked for three months’ records from flour dealers and shopkeepers.

The officials asked if the floor which is provided by the government to floor mills, reaches the shops, as many shopkeepers complain about the shortage.